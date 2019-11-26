Menu
Footage of the Myall Creek fire.
FIRE UPDATES: latest bushfire information

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Nov 2019 12:00 AM

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire: EMERGENCY WARNING, out of control. The Myall Creek Road fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.
  • Mt Nardi fire: Advice, being controlled.
  • Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.
  • Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.
  • Gulf Rd, Tenterfield: Advice level, under control.
  • Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border.
  • Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way
  • Smoke impacting visibilty on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Ck, and the Pacific Highway at New Italy.
  • Summerland Way Casino to Grafton between Ellangowan Rd and Clarence Way is closed in both directions.

The Pacific Highway is currently open. Check Live Traffic for updates.

  • Important contact information during the bushfires:
  • Call 000 in an emergency
  • People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.
  • Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
  • For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.
  • For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.
  • Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

RESIDENTS are being urged to continue listening to RFS for updates on the ongoing bushfire conditions.

As of 5pm on Monday, the Myall Creek Road fire was listed at Emergency Warning and had merged with another large fire at Banyabba.

Emergency services are continuing to work to contain fires but until decent rainfall can assist, people are being urged to enact their bushfire plans if necessary.

