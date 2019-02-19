FIRE UPDATE: Latest news from Tabulam fire

RFS Bushfire Update: The Rural Fire Service has issued an update on the fire near the Bruxner Highway west of Tabulam.

THE Rural Fire Service say the fire at Tabulam has burnt more than 7650ha and is continuing to spread around Sugarbag Rd, Leslie Creek Rd and Kims Way area.

Firefighters are continuing to concentrate their efforts on the south western side of the fireground around Lesley Creek Rd.

The fire continues to move towards the road and firefighters are in position to protect property when required.

On the northern side of the fireground, there has also been active fire around Sugar Bag Rd and Bruxner Rd.

Firefighters remain in position to protect homes when required.

Overnight, firefighters undertook backburning operations which has seen an increase in fire activity and smoke produced.

This smoke is likely to settle in and around the areas of Tenterfield, Jennings, Wallangarra and Stanthorpe (QLD), starting to clear late this morning.

Today (Tuesday), heavy plant and water-bombing aircraft will continue working to establish and strengthen containment lines around the fire.

Weather conditions over the next few days will remain hot and dry. Winds will be light and predominantly from the east. There is the chance of some light rain and storm activity on Thursday.

Advice

If you are in the area of Leslie Creek Road, Sugarbag Road and Kims Way, monitor the situation and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

The Bruxner Highway is now OPEN, between Tenterfield and Tabulam. Residents and visitors to the area are reminded to use caution whilst driving and should refrain from entering areas affected by fire.

Recovery

A recovery information point has been established at Tabulam Hall, which is open 9am to 4pm.

Disaster Welfare Services, Council and Rural Mental Health Services will be available at this location to provide assistance and information.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au

Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 19/02/2019 18:00 )6pm) or if the situation changes.