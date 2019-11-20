FIRE UPDATE: Latest news from the firegrounds

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire: Advice, out of control. The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, being controlled, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way

Smoke impacting visibilty on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Ck, and the Pacific Highway at New Italy.



Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

LAST night, the Bora Ridge fire was at Emergency Warning level and burning quickly through pine plantations.

Fire activity had increased in the afternoon due to hot and dry conditions.

The fire was burning towards the town of Whiporie. The fire was spreading quickly through pine plantations.

Firefighters and aircraft, including two Large Air Tankers, are working in the area to protect homes.

The fire is also continuing to burn west of the Pacific Highway in the area around the Doubleduke State Forest and Tabbimoble State Forest.

The Mt Nardi fire continues to burn in the Nightcap National Park area and has burnt more than 6200 hectares in size and is not yet controlled.

Increased fire activity was reported last night around the Doon Doon, Commissioner's Creek, Whian Whian and Nightcap Range Road.

Back burns were carried out around the Commissioners Creek, Doon Doon and Repentance Creek areas yesterday.

Crews were continuing to consolidate containment lines in these areas overnight.

The fire is expected to burn for several weeks or until there is significant rainfall. During this time, the fire may burn close to properties.

Advice

If you are in the area of Doon Doon, Commissioner's Creek, Mt. Burrell and Rolands Creek areas, monitor conditions.

If you are in the areas of Tuntable Creek, Huonbrook Valley, Upper Wilsons Creek, Commissioners Creek and Upper Coopers Creek, monitor conditions.

Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

The Woodenbong fire is still burning and has burnt more than 11,700 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

A fire is burning in the Woodenbong area near the Queensland border.

The fire has crossed Mount Lindesay Road and continues to burn in an easterly direction, along Summerland Way in the vicinity of Dairy Flat and Unumgar.

The Mount Lindesay Road and Summerland Way are closed in the area and is likely to remain closed over coming days - stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

Should conditions allow Firefighters will continue to undertake backburning operations to strengthen containment lines. This will see an increase in fire activity as crews undertake this important work.

Advice

If you are in the area of Woodenbong, Unumgar, Grevillia, and Grahams Creek and surrounds need know what you will do if the fire threatens you and your property.

If you are in the area of Old Grevilla, Findon Road and Lions Road, monitor conditions.

If you are in the Mount Lindesay area, on the Queensland side of the border visit the QFES website for advice and warnings https://newsroom.psba.qld.gov.au/.