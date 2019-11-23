FIRE UPDATE: Latest on the fire front

Smoke from fires burning south of Tabbimoble near the Pacific Highway.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire: EMERGENCY, out of control . The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Jacky Bulbin Flat, Tullymorgan and Mororo.

. The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Jacky Bulbin Flat, Tullymorgan and Mororo. Mt Nardi fire: Advice, being controlled , impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal. Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice , remains out of control.

, remains out of control. Pacific Highway closed at Tabbimoble

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way

Summerland Way Casino to Grafton between Ellangowan Rd and Clarence Way is closed in both directions.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

LAST night, firefighters and water bombing aircraft were working desperately to stop a fire that was burning on the eastern side of the Pacific Highway near Big Marsh Road.

The fire is spreading towards the areas of Jacky Bulbin Flat, Tullymorgan and Mororo.

Firefighters were attempting to backburn from the highway where local conditions allowed.

The Summeralnd Way was also closed as was the Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way.

Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.