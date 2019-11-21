FIRE UPDATE: Fires still burning in hot, dry conditions

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire: EMERGENCY, out of control. The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap. Mt Nardi fire: Advice, being controlled , impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal. Wardell fire: Advice level , under control.

, under control. Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice , remains out of control.

, remains out of control. Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way

Smoke impacting visibilty on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Ck, and the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

Summerland Way Casino to Grafton between Ellangowan Rd and Clarence Way is closed in both directions.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

OVERNIGHT, firefighters were battling the Myall Creek Road, listed at Emergency warning level.

The fire was burning in pine plantation and moving quickly towards the areas of Whiporie, Camira, Tullymorgan and Jacky Bulbin Flat.

Summerland Way was closed in both directions. Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

Firefighters and aircraft are working to slow the spread of the fire and protect properties where it is safe to do so.

Advice

If you are in the area of Whiporie, Camira, Tullymorgan or Jacky Bulbin Flat, seek shelter as the fire front approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are in the areas of Bungawalbin, Gibberagee, Whiporie or Myrtle Creek, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

The bush fire is burning in a large area between Bora Ridge in the north, Tabbimoble and the Pacific Highway to the east, Whiporie and Jacky Bulbin Flat in the south, and the Myrtle Creek area to the west. The fire has burnt approximately 40,100 hectares.

Current Situation

Fire activity had also increased in the area of Unumgar, near Woodenbong.

The fire crossed Mount Lindesay Road and continues to burn in an easterly direction, along Summerland Way in the area of Dairy Flat and Unumgar.

Mount Lindesay Road and Summerland Way are closed in the area and are likely to remain closed over coming days. Stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

If conditions allow, firefighters will continue to undertake backburning operations to strengthen containment lines. This will see an increase in fire activity as crews undertake this important work.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Woodenbong, Unumgar, Grevillia, and Grahams Creek and surrounds, know what you will do if the fire threatens you and your property.

If you are in the area of Old Grevilla, Findon Road and Lions Road, monitor conditions.

If you are in the area of Mount Lindesay, on the Queensland side of the border, visit the QFES website for advice and warnings.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.