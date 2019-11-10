FIRE UPDATE: Fire burning on multiple fronts

Mary Pursey surveys the damage to fence lines at Bora Ridge with her friend Sue from Casino after fire swept through Bora Ridge near Coraki.

Mary Pursey surveys the damage to fence lines at Bora Ridge with her friend Sue from Casino after fire swept through Bora Ridge near Coraki. Marc Stapelberg

FIRES continue to burn across the Northern Rivers, with a Watch & Act warning in place for the Mt Nardi fire.

The fire is burning in the Nightcap National Park and is impacting Terania Creek, Tuntable Falls and Huonbrook.

The Rural Fire service said the fire is burning on multiple fronts towards Tuntable Falls Road in the south and Huonbrook in the east.

Fire activity has eased and firefighters continue working to slow the spread of the fire.

Residents are advised to follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

If you are in the area of Tuntable Falls and your plan is to leave, leave towards Nimbin.

If you are in the area of Terania Creek Road and Terania Creek and your plan is to leave, leave towards The Channon.

A bush fire burning in the area of Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge is at Advice level.

The fire has burnt more than 790 hectares and is out of control and burning on multiple fronts.

To the north the fire is burning towards the Coraki Ellangowan Road near Bora Ridge.

To the south the fire is burning in a south-easterly direction towards the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road in the Yarringully State Conservation Area.

Crews are on scene as there is still a threat to properties in the area.

Advice

If you are in the area of Myall Creek Road, Coraki-Ellangowan Road and the Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road at Bora Ridge, monitor conditions.

Put your bush fire plan into action and know what you will do if the fire threatens.

The Wardell fire is listed at advice level and is listed as 'under control'.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 10/11/2019 12:00 or if the situation changes.