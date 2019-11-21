FIRE UPDATE: Conditions expected to deteriorate this week

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire: Watch & Act, out of control. The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, being controlled, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way

Smoke impacting visibilty on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Ck, and the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

Summerland Way Casino to Grafton between Ellengowan Rd and Clarence Way is closed in both directions.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

UPDATE 9.15am: THE NSW Rural Fire Service has warned smokey conditions today could affect health.



"Very smokey conditions once again across large parts of NSW today.



"The smoke is coming from around 50 bush fires that are still burning, mainly in the state's north and in the Hawkesbury area. Take precautions if you're easily affected by smoke."

ORIGINAL STORY: NSW Rural Fire Service have warned the dire fire situation on the Northern Rivers isn't going to change anytime soon, and people need to be prepared for the long haul.

There is a significant number of fires in the Far North Coast area, most of which remain uncontrolled. Some include the Myall Creek Bora Creek Fire, Border Trail Woodenbong Fire, Mt Nardi Park and Busbys Flat Fire.

NSW RFS warned the situation is constantly changing, and it is important that people in the area keep informed, watch out for the unexpected and be ready to act to keep yourselves safe.

"With no significant rainfall predicted, these fires will continue to burn in the landscape for weeks, if not months," a NSW RFS spokesman said.

"The prolonged drought means this situation is the same for many areas across NSW.

"Some communities have been dealing with this situation for over two months, with all members of the community impacted in some way, some more so than others.

"Although everyone is weary of the ups and downs of the fire threat, it is not a time to be complacent."

Over the next few days, the conditions are expected to deteriorate. People in the Far North Coast area need to keep themselves informed of current fire conditions and make a plan of what they will do if they are threatened by fire.

KNOW WHAT TO DO

 Be ready to act, the direction of fire and conditions are continuously changing. Prepare for a fire in your area

 Watch out for burning embers. Spot fires can start ahead of the main fire front.

 While firefighters are working in the area do not expect a fire truck on your property.

 Check your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you don't have a plan, decide now what you will do.

 Leaving early is the safest option. Do not wait for a warning.

 Travel with care as roads may become smoke affected or close at short notice.

 Be aware of burning logs and falling trees that continue to pose a significant hazard.

STAY UP TO DATE

Bush fire information

 Check the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or follow NSW RFS on Facebook

 Listen to your local ABC radio station on 94.5 AM

 Call the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Road conditions and road closures

Contact the NSW RTA on 131 700 or check https://www.myroadinfo.com.au.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately