Fire threat postpones a Northern Rivers school formal

POSTPONED: The Evans River Year 12 graduation dinner will now be held at the Evans Head RSL on Monday, December 16. Kelly Butterworth

WHEN a predicted wind-change threatened to push bushfires in the direction of the town, Evans River principal Rob walker quickly made the call to postpone Year 12 graduation dinner, or formal.

Scheduled to be held last week at the Evans Head RSL, which is now the unofficial evacuating centre for residents affected by the fires, Mr Walker said after "things began to escalate” on Wednesday, he made the postponement call.

He said each day the school was monitoring what was happening with the bush fires in the local area.

"I'm taking advice from the rural fire service, police department, state emergency services and then department of education,” Mr Walker said.

"Then upon receiving that advice I'm discussing with the staff the movements of the students and the venues we are using for various things that the school's involved in.

"The advice we received about the fire was that there was a reasonable risk that the fire would change direction on the Thursday morning and potentially move towards areas that would impact the area to the west of Evans and also the travel routes that a number of the students would be taking.

"We also have a number of families in the area who are affected by the Myall creek and New Italy fires.”

The Evans River Year 12 graduation dinner will now be held on Monday, December 16 at the Evans Head RSL.

Mr Walker said the all graduation dinner times and plans would remain the same as originally planned

"We are doing things a little differently this year,” he said.

"The students will arrive in their finery between 5 and 5.30pm in their various modes of transport and they will make their way will arrive and they will make there way to the grassed area next to the river for some pre-dinner time by the river. "

He said the students were not disappointed at the news on the postponement.

"We are all conscious of the reasons why it had to be postponed,” he said.

"They are a wonderfully supportive and understanding group of students and more concerned about everybody is travelling - wondering how the students living in the fire affected areas.”