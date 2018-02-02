Fire station to ignite creativity

FIRE AND ART: The former Ballina Fire Station which will now become part of the Northern Rivers Community Gallery.

APPLICATIONS are invited for the artist-in-residence program in the former fire station in Ballina.

Now known as Ignite Studios @ NRCG, the former fire station is an extension of the adjacent Northern Rivers Community Gallery (NRCG), owned and operated by Ballina Shire Council.

The artist-in-residence program provides a single artist time and space to expand on their artistic practice, researching and experimenting with ideas for new work or new ways of working.

As a key requirement, participants are required to engage with the wider community through the NRCG public or artistic program that can include lectures, artist talks, workshops, open studios, exhibition, performance or site-specific activations.

The program is open to Australian and International arts professionals from a diverse spectrum of creative disciplines, both emerging and established, from the quirky to obscure celebrating the importance of contemporary art voices with people and place.

For further information and to apply for the program, see www.nrcgballina.com.au and follow the Ignite Studios link.