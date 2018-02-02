Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fire station to ignite creativity

FIRE AND ART: The former Ballina Fire Station which will now become part of the Northern Rivers Community Gallery.
FIRE AND ART: The former Ballina Fire Station which will now become part of the Northern Rivers Community Gallery. Graham Broadhead

APPLICATIONS are invited for the artist-in-residence program in the former fire station in Ballina.

Now known as Ignite Studios @ NRCG, the former fire station is an extension of the adjacent Northern Rivers Community Gallery (NRCG), owned and operated by Ballina Shire Council.

The artist-in-residence program provides a single artist time and space to expand on their artistic practice, researching and experimenting with ideas for new work or new ways of working.

As a key requirement, participants are required to engage with the wider community through the NRCG public or artistic program that can include lectures, artist talks, workshops, open studios, exhibition, performance or site-specific activations.

The program is open to Australian and International arts professionals from a diverse spectrum of creative disciplines, both emerging and established, from the quirky to obscure celebrating the importance of contemporary art voices with people and place.

For further information and to apply for the program, see www.nrcgballina.com.au and follow the Ignite Studios link.

Topics:  art in residence ballina fire station ignite studios northern rivers arts

Lismore Northern Star
Cops grilled during call girl's attempted murder trial

Cops grilled during call girl's attempted murder trial

WAS the police investigation into Jessica Honey Fallon's involvement in a brutal crime compromised from the start? Or did she make it all up?

Man's DNA linked to bloody cricket bat home invasion

Men’s strength means violence against their partners is more likely to have serious consequences.

The "devoted father" has been granted bail ahead of his trial

Club finally back in action after the flood

COMMUNITY CLUB: PCYC club manager Mark Greig and Senior Constable Lachlan Bransgrove in the boxing room which is ready for refurbishment after the March floodwaters drowned the facilities up to 2.1m.

The building had hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage

Tim Winton to launch new book at North Coast event

DATE SAVER: Tim Winton is planning a Byron Bay event.

The writer is also launching his latest novel

Local Partners