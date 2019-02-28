Fire starter's 'world has fallen apart'

PROCEEDINGS: Solicitor Vince Boss at the Casino Court House representing the Tabulam woman going before court after the fires tore through the region.

THE lawyer for a woman who lit the fire which spiralled into a destructive blaze in Tabulam said his client was extremely concerned for the community.

Vince Boss, who represented 40-year-old Natasha Spiller before Casino Local Court this morning, spoke outside of court, saying his client was "very upset”.

The Tabulam woman did not appear for the proceedings, which marked the first time her charges went before the court.

"She's a long standing (member of) the community and feels she's let a lot of people down,” Mr Boss said.

"It was a silly decision that she's made and the consequences are very far-reaching.

"So for her, the concern is the community.”

Mr Boss said Spiller had been "actively involved” in efforts to assist emergency services during the disaster, which began on February 12.

Mr Boss has lodged a guilty plea on Spiller's behalf to one charge of intentionally causing fire and being reckless to its spread.

He did not enter a plea to her second charge of lighting a fire during a total fire ban and said there were "issues in relation to” this charge.

Mr Boss said Spiller's family had been deeply affected by the incident.

"Essentially, she's a lady whose world has fallen apart and at this stage that's the emotion she's going through, rather than looking at the court proceedings,” he said.

He acknowledged there had been "a lot of derogatory statements” made on social media, but said his client also had a strong support network in the community.

"It's a family that's, they're just getting over the fires, they've got to look at their situation,” he said.

"They've lost a lot in relation to the fires.”

Mr Boss said there was also the potential of future civil litigation hanging over his client's head.

"What they may have managed to save from the fires, that's the next process,” he said.

Throughout the fire emergency, Spiller shared warnings about the blaze and support for a fundraiser on social media.

On February 13, the day after the fire began, she posted information from the RFS warning four properties south of Tabulam were under threat.

She shared a link to a community fundraiser that resulted from the fire five days later.

On February 20, Spiller shared a video from Tabulam Public School in which students thank emergency services and others involved in the firefighting effort and support during the incident and a warning for residents to check their water tanks for contamination from firefighting foam.