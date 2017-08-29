Fire-setters light up and public urged to be vigilant

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: NSW Fire & Rescue's Banora Point Brigade have attended 22 grass fires believed to be started by a fire-setter during August.

AFTER attending 22 grass fires which were mysteriously lit, a Northern Rivers fire-setter is under investigation by police.

NSW Fire & Rescue duty commander inspector Phil Sheedy said thanks to an alert member of the public, a person suspected of lighting the grass fires in the Tweed / Banora Point is under investigation.

Insp Sheedy said the fire-fighters had attended the all the incidents and greatly appreciated the witness was vigilant and took notice of the person and his vehicle.

"In the month of August our fire-fighters attended 22 grass fires in the Tweed-Banora region, which potentially could turn into bigger bushfires and threaten lives and property,” he said.

"This fellow had a good view of the grassy area which kept catching alight and he noticed a car which had been seen there on several occasions, so he took a photo and contacted the local fire brigade.”

Insp Sheedy said he wanted residents to be aware of fire setters and advised them to contact their local fire brigade or Crimestoppers on 1300 333 000.

"In light of the dry weather, now is the time of the year people need to think about fire setters coming out of the woodwork”, he said.

"If they see one minute there's no smoke and the next minute there is, please take notice because this is how the police have been given information about person of interest.”

Insp Sheedy said witnesses should also bear in the mind the person they report may be innocent.

"You have to bear in mind the person you see may be innocuous but generally if it doesn't feel right then it probably isn't,” he said.

"It's the same as any terrorism measure, if you see or hear something, then say something.”