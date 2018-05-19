Menu
Retained firefighters Steven Fawcett and Jody Hinds will be participating in the open day at the Goonellabah Fire Station on Saturday. Marc Stapelberg
Fire safety - and fun - will be the messages at open day

Liana Turner
19th May 2018 12:00 AM

FIRE safety in the home will be a hot topic as Fire and Rescue NSW stations take part in their annual open day.

While Lismore Fire Station remains out of action, Fire and Rescue's Goonellabah team will be among those opening their doors to the public this Saturday.

Firefighter Chris Johnson said it was an opportunity for them to connect with the community and highlight a range of fire safety messages.

As they head into winter - the season with the greatest risk of house fires - Mr Johnson said this was particularly important.

"Most fires start in the kitchen,” Mr Johnson said.

While there will be safety messages aplenty, he said there would also be lots of fun in store for the kids at the open day.

Fire and Rescue stations taking part in the event on Saturday include Ballina, Alstonville, Byron Bay, Coraki, Evans Head, Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby and Kyogle.

Bangalow's bridgade will take part this Sunday to run alongside the Bangalow Billy Cart Derby this Sunday, while Casino Fire Station will hold its open day on May 26, to coincide with Casino Beef Week.

Open days will run from 10am to 2pm. For more info and station locations visit fire.nsw.gov.au.

