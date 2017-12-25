Menu
Fire rips through home on Christmas Eve

Emergency services rushed to a house fire on Christmas Eve. Police are investigating the circumstances behind the blaze at the Hunter Street home in Lismore.
POLICE are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to a Lismore home on Christmas Eve.

Emergency services rushed to a house at Hunter Street about 8.40pm on Sunday to reports of a house fire, which firefighters understand started underneath the home.

About 15 firefighters from Lismore and Goonellabah fire brigades spent three hours extinguishing the blaze.

Lismore fire station officer Ian Grimwood said asbestos at the home added as level of complexity with HAZMAT crews working to clear and properly dispose of the dangerous material.

The house was unoccupied and vacant at the time of the blaze. It is understood the property owner was renovating the home before the fire.

Police spoke with neighbours about the blaze with investigations on-going to determine whether or not the fire was deliberately lit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Lismore police station, 6626 0599.

