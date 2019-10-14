Fire recovery continues, bushfire danger set to increase

Essential Energy and other emergency teams work hard to restore critical infrastructure in Rappville.

WORK is continuing in Rappville and surrounding areas in an effort to "restore normality as quickly as possible" following the devastating bushfires.

NSW Rural Fire Service said there had been a "flurry of activity".

"Fire & Rescue NSW is dealing with a number of burnt dwellings that have had asbestos detected," the organisation posted on Facebook.

"Essential Energy is working to restore power to the area.

"ARTC are working to remove and replace rail sleepers across the Rappville rail bridge so that the rail corridor can be opened.

"Firefighters and council are checking fire affected trees so that roads can be opened.

"It's a combined effort from the community, volunteer and government services working to try and restore normality as quickly as possible."

The bushfire at Busbys Flat is still being controlled but listed at Advice level.

It has burnt through more than 42,000ha and has destroyed 55 properties.

"There are also confirmed stock losses and major infrastructure damage throughout the fire area," the RFS said in a community update.

"Essential Energy is working to restore power to affected areas and agencies are actively canvassing the area to assist landowners and determine community assistance needs over the coming days.

"Please slow down when driving through affected areas.

"Firefighters and recovery services are active in the area and roads may be closed at short notice."

"Only minimal rainfall has fallen across some areas, therefore firefighters will need to implement planned back burning operations over the coming days to assist in containing the fire.

"These operations will likely commence in the north western area of the fire around Busbys Flat.

"People in this area should expect to see an increase in smoke and general activity."

Bushfire danger conditions are forecast to increase throughout the week.

It is likely that areas of the fire will see increased activity as temperatures increase.

A disaster welfare assistance point has been established at Rappville Public School, and will be open from 9am until 4pm each day until Friday, when the need for the service will be reassessed.