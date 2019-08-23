Garden shed burns while resident does the school run

A GARDEN shed has been destroyed by a fire at a Pottsville home this morning.

NSW Rural Fire Service were called to the Royal Dr home, near Mooball Creek, just after 9am.

A spokesman for the NSW Rural Fire Service said the fire started while no one was at the home.

"The resident left to do a school-run and returned to find it alight," the spokesman said.

Two crews were called and we able to have the fire under control after approximately 40 minutes.

It is reported the shed was used by the home owners for storage, and no other structures were damaged.