FIRE: Main Arm residents advised to stay calm

Main Arm residents were being advised there was no reason to be concerned at a fire near the village on the weekend.

WINTER fires are always a strange phenomenon and as we have a couple burning in the Northern Rivers, here is the latest update.

Ballina

The fire burning at Anderson Street, East Ballina is classified as Under Control and has covered 43 hectares.

It is at advice level.

Main Arm

At Upper Main Arm this fire is being controlled and has covered 31 ha.

Residents were wary as they watched the smoke near their houses.

One resident commented that while the wind was blowing it in the other direction all was well, but they had their car ready and could be out in 10 minutes, all pets included.

The Main Arm Community Notice Board on Facebook advised residents they were being told to stay calm as it wasn't an emergency situation yesterday.

No homes were being threatened at that stage.

Fire authorities were assessing the situation and keeping residents informed.

West Wiangaree

This fire is being controlled and has covered 20 ha.

It is located at Wianagaree Back Road in the Kyogle council area.

Peacock Creek

This fire is located at Peacock Creek Road in the Kyogle shire.

It is under control and covers an area of 100ha.

Myrtle Creek

Located at 850 Clearfield Road, this fire is under control in the Richmond Valley area and covers one hectare.

Kippenduff

Located at Carrawarra Ridge trail in the Richmond Valley area, this bushfire is classed as out of control and covers 20 hectares.

This was last updated at lunchtime yesterday.

Source: Fires Near Me.