Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.
Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.
Crime

Fire lighter learns the hard way why a permit is important

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Apr 2019 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL fire brigades are reminding residents the importance of attaining a permit and following the conditions after a landowners pile burn attracted the attention of the Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade.

On Saturday night a landowner lit a small pile burn, which following a Triple 0 call, the brigade attended and had to put it out.

Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.
Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.

"If they had a permit and followed the conditions would have been fine,” Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade said on their Facebook.

"The landowner may also get an infringement notice from the Rural Fire Service for lighting a fire without a permit during the Bush Fire Danger Period.

"Permits have been extended until the 30 April.

Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.
Casino - Yorklea Rural Fire Brigade were called to a small pile burn on on Saturday night.

"They are easy to get by ringing your local brigade permit officer or the Northern Rivers Fire Control Centre, if you don't know who that is.

"They will come out, have a look and give you one while explaining the conditions. Follow these and you will not have a problem.

Permits are free.

fire permit northern rivers crime rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    What keeps council's senior staff awake at night?

    premium_icon What keeps council's senior staff awake at night?

    News THE new committee aims to bring "sustainable change" to the council in the wake of the $6 million budget deficit.

    Man's big mistake when police asked him for identification

    premium_icon Man's big mistake when police asked him for identification

    Crime Casino man mistakes an ounce of cannabis for his wallet.

    • 15th Apr 2019 6:24 AM
    Richmond electorate: Who's who in the political zoo

    premium_icon Richmond electorate: Who's who in the political zoo

    Politics Find out who is running for the seat of Richmond

    PHOTOS: Creator of amazing bongs coming to Nimbin Mardigrass

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Creator of amazing bongs coming to Nimbin Mardigrass

    Whats On The Canadian man's glass work has to be seen to be believed