FIRE LATEST: Fireys prepare for horror conditions

Properties on Myrtle Creek Rd, Bora Ridge saw intense fire activity due to high heat and wind activity. Marc Stapelberg

WHAT WE KNOW:

Nightcap National Park: Watch & Act, out of control, evacuations in place

Bora Ridge fire: Advice level, being controlled, two homes lost, 4 hospitalised with smoke inhalation

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control

Torrington fire: Watch & Act, being controlled.

UPDATE 8.03am: AS THE Mt Nardi bushfire continues to roar out of control, burning more than 2230ha in its wake and threatening nearby communities, fire-fighters are urging people to leave early.

It is understood the Nimbin Showgrounds still have plenty of room for anyone needing to evacuate their family, belonging and animals.

State Emergency Services Deputy Zone Commander Superintendent, Northern Zone Mark Somers said their members would be assisting with evacuation centres.

"We will have a presence where requested by disaster welfare and will be there with volunteers available such as at GSAC in Goonellabah today," he said.

At 6.5am today the RFS reported that the Mt Nardi fire was back to Watch and Act.

A bush fire is burning in the Mount Nardi National Park area. The fire is 2,200 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

A fire is burning in the Mount Nardi National Park. Conditions are easing across the fireground.

The fire is not yet contained. The immediate threat to homes has eased.

The fire is burning on multiple fronts towards Tuntable Falls Road in the south, and Huonbrook in the east.

Advice

If you are in the area of Tuntable Falls, Terania Creek Road and Terania Creek, monitor conditions.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

Rummery Park campground is closed.

Evacuation Centres and School Closures

An evacuation centre open overnight on Sunday 10 November is at Nimbin Showground - 33-37 Cecil Street, Nimbin.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite before attending evacuation centres.

For a list of school closures on Monday November 11 visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety.



Other Information

Worsening weather conditions on Tuesday November 12 will see areas across the state with severe, extreme and catastrophic fire danger. These are very dangerous conditions. Visit the NSW RFS website for more details.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 11/11/2019 09:00 or if the situation changes.

UPDATE 7.40am: A STATEWIDE total fire ban is now in force. That means no fires out in the open anywhere in NSW, for all of Monday and Tuesday.

Very dangerous fire conditions are forecast for Tuesday. Catastrophic fire danger is expected in Sydney and the Hunter. Avoid bush fire prone areas.

Severe and Extreme fire danger is forecast for many areas, including the north coast where there's already a significant number of fires burning. Under tomorrow's weather conditions, these fires will spread quickly and threaten lives and properties.

Use today to get ready and know what you will do to reduce your risk.

If you're in the areas of Huonbrook, Mullumbimby, Koonyum Range, Main Arm, Upper Main Arm, Goonengerry, Wilsons Creek, Wanganui, Federal and Surrounds, a community meeting will be held today to update you on the bush fire situation.

The meeting is at 11am at Mullumbimby Memorial Hall at 55 Dalley St, Mullumbimby.

UPDATE 10.36pm: THE Mt Nardi fire is at Watch & Act level but is still burning out of control.

Conditions can change rapidly, so please monitor warnings on Fires Near Me.

The Channon Public School, Nimbin Central School, Coffee Camp Public School, Barkers Vale Public School, Tuntable Crekk School, Tuntable Falls Community College and Rainbow Ridge school are all closed tomorrow (Monday).

Residents are advised to be ready to leave if advised.

Firefighters are in high spirits, working to contain fires from the air and on the ground. 10th Nov 2019 9:03 AM | Updated: 3:24 PM