Fire in dunes frightens residents

A GRASS fire which allegedly started near an illegal camp in the sand dunes of a Northern Rivers town took firefighter 90 minutes to control and extinguish.

On Friday around 8.20pm a grass fire was burning on the beach side of Cavanbah St, Byron Bay, close to some residential units.

A Fire & Rescue NSW Byron Bay firefighter said they attended the incident along with police.

“We got the call about this fire around 8.20pm,” he said.

“A member of the public notified us there was a bushfire in front of a group of units on Cavanbah St.”

The firefighter said fortunately there was a hydrant in front of the units.

“So we ran three hoses through the building and out the back,” he said.

“It burned an area of around about 100 sqm and once we got it contained, we spent about an hour and a half putting out the fire and controlling embers.”

The firefighter said the fire started in the vicinity of an illegal camp which is known to be used in the nearby sand dunes.

But he said at this stage the cause of the grassfire was unknown.

”We have had a number of calls to that area over the past few months,” he said,

However, residents took to social media to discuss the incident.

David Gunn posted: “Seriously we nearly burned! Something must be done!”

Jenny Bannister posted: “BSC and Police have not taken any action for almost a week!!! I’m on the phone consistently!!”

Nicqui Yazdi posted: “Geez that must have been scary! Those flying embers could have done some real damage too!”

Tweed Byron Police District have been contacted for comment.