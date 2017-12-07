Fire in bin causes series of explosions

A fire was lit in Keen Street Lismore last month. Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

A FIRE in a bin caused a series of explosions in Keen Street, Lismore on November 22 at 11.15pm. The explosions were possibly caused by aerosol cans.

A fire was lit in Keen Street Lismore last month. Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist them with their inquiries. Contributed Richmond Local Area

Police are now asking for public help to identify a person pictured in CCTV footage who may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

The pictured man has a distinctive appearance - he is wearing riding boots with his socks pulled up and is bald.

If you think you know who this is please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E65654705. All calls are treated with confidentiality.