Fire ignites at Goonellabah Tavern

Cathy Adams
| 15th Jun 2017 5:37 PM Updated: 5:48 PM
An airconditioning unit at the Goonellabah Tavern caught fire this evening.
An airconditioning unit at the Goonellabah Tavern caught fire this evening. Claudia Jambor

THURSDAY 5.46pm: GOONELLABAH Tavern bar tender Tahlia Smith was standing in the pub car park with her colleagues while firies attended to the building.

Ms Smith said she was in the kitchen at the time of the brief blaze and saw black smoke coming from the roof.

She and her colleagues helped evacuate the tavern before fire fighters arrived.

The tavern was closed to customers until the site was deemed safe. It is unknown when it will reopen for business.

 

THURSDAY 5.37pm: A FIRE broke out this evening in an air conditioning unit at Goonellabah Tavern.

Emergency services, including three units from NSW Fire and Rescue, Hazmat, police and ambulance, attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

No-one was injured in the fire, and everyone who was inside the building have been accounted for.

NSW Fire and Rescue remain on scene until the electricity crews arrive to disconnect power to eliminate the risk of re-ignition.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fire goonellabah tavern northern rivers emergency

