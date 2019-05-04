Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house was engulfed by flames at koolkhan on Saturday morning
A house was engulfed by flames at koolkhan on Saturday morning Rod Cannon
Breaking

Fire engulfs house in minutes early this morning

Adam Hourigan
by
4th May 2019 8:41 AM

FLAMES from a house fire lept high into the night sky in the early hours of this morning near Junction Hill.

Local residents and drivers on the Summerland Way noticed the fire at around midnight and called emergency services.

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion come from the house and called the fire brigade with power lines in the vicinity zapping and sparking.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Grafton, South Grafton fire rescue brigades as well as Trenayr Rural Fire service arrived shortly after, but the house was fully engulfed by flames

The house was opposite the Car Boneyard at Koolkhan, which is believed to have been vacant at the time.

Witnesses said that the house took just minutesto become completely alight.

Police are on scene at the house investigating the cause of the fire.

Noone is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Grafton Police.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    After 40 years at Kmart, Dianne has done it all

    premium_icon After 40 years at Kmart, Dianne has done it all

    Business LISMORE Kmart employee celebrates 40 years on the job, as Kmart celebrates 50 year anniversary across the country.

    HARVEST TRAIL: A food lover's dream weekend

    premium_icon HARVEST TRAIL: A food lover's dream weekend

    Whats On Discover region's finest on food tour

    Doctors fear measles outbreak on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Doctors fear measles outbreak on the Northern Rivers

    Health Local GPs say it is "too easy” to blame anti-vaxxers