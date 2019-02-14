FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

Work continues to contain the blaze at Tabulam.

Work continues to contain the blaze at Tabulam. Marc Stapelberg

EASING conditions have helped firefighters battling blazes near Tabulam and Jennings, but they continue to work with residents to protect propoerties in the area.

A fire west of Tabulam continues to burn on the north western edge towards Sugarbag Road, but easing conditions has seen the threat to properties in this area reduced.

NSW RFS said firefighters continue to work in the area in an effort to slow the spread of the fire.

They advise if you are in the area of Sugarbag Road, continue to monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

If you are in the area of Old Bruxner Road and Paddys Flat Road and Tabulam, continue to monitor the situation. Ensure you know what you will do if the situation changes.

Bruxner Highway is closed between Tambulam Road and Bruxner Road.

An evacuation centre is being set up at Bonalbo Bowling Club on Woodenbong Road.

A number of schools will be closed on Thursday including Tabulam Public School and Drake Public School.

A fire burning in the area of Jennings, north of Tenterfield has burnt out more than 15,000 hectares.

Easing weather conditions has reduced the immediate threat to properties, but the fire continues to burn on a number of fronts.

NSW RFS advise if you are in the area, continue to monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

If the fire reaches your property and it is too late to leave, seek shelter immediately and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

An evacuation centre is being established at Tenterfield Memorial Hall on Molesworth Street.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking the rfs website , this website, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

Current warning levels at major NSW fires are as follows:

Emergency Warning - Tingha Plateau (Inverell LGA) - Date: 14/02/2019 Time (24 hour format): 04:54

Watch and Act - Wallangarra (Tenterfield LGA) - Date: 14/02/2019 Time (24 hour format): 04:54

Watch & Act - Bruxner Highway fire, west of Tabulam (Tenterfield LGA) - Date: 14/02/2019 Time (24 hour format): 04:47

Advice - Linton fire (Tamworth LGA) - Date: 14/02/2019 Time (24 hour format): 00:47