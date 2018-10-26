Fire emergency sparks resort evacuation

Two fire crews are investigating a reported fire at a Mooloolaba business.

Two fire crews are investigating a reported fire at a Mooloolaba business. Bev Lacey

A BEACH-side resort has been evacuated this afternoon following a fire on its second floor.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters were called to a resort on Mooloolaba Esplanade about 12.30pm, where there was a fire in a room holding electrical equipment.

The building was evacuated while firefighters battled the flames, and paramedics and police were also called to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one person was being treated for mild smoke inhilation, and would possibly be taken to hospital.

The fire has since been put out and the area has been cleared of smoke.

Guests and residents have been now been let back into the building.