Rural Fire Services crews battled to save a house on Terania Creek Rd in the early hours of this morning.

A HOUSE near The Channon was completely destroyed by fire despite dedicated efforts from Rural Fire Service crews to save the property.

About 2.45am this morning The Channon and Dunoon RFS units rushed to the house fire on Terania Creek Rd.

They battled the blaze for several hours but the home was gutted and destroyed by the blaze.

The RFS said the house was unoccupied and not lived in at the time.