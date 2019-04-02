Menu
Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin took these photos of a house fire at East Ballina.
News

Fire destroys home at East Ballina

2nd Apr 2019 7:35 AM

AN EAST Ballina home has been completely destroyed in a fire early this morning.

Residents reported the blaze started around 1.15am.

Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin, who lives nearby, said: "It was horrible to witness someone's home (get destroyed) like that."

The Pine Ave, East Ballina home has been destroyed.
It is understood a young family lived in the Pine Ave home but they managed to escape the blaze.

Ms McKellar-McLouglin said it was a chaotic scene as emergency services rushed to evacuate neighbours amid fears the blaze would spread.

"We heard it and ran out whilst calling Triple-0," she said.

"Then I started to wake the neighbours; they were still asleep.

"The homes are way too close together there, plus have units underneath."

Alyson Esler wrote on the Ballina Crime Reports Facebook page: "Very sad for all people involved. One of Pine Avenue's original older homes."

The community is already reacting with offers to help the residents.

Lynette Komidar wrote: "I have a couch if needed. Food etc. Will help if possible."

At this stage it is not known what cause the fire.

More to come.

east ballina emergency services house fire nsw fire and rescue
Lismore Northern Star

