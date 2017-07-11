Fire destroys garage full of memories

NO TIME TO CHANGE: Grace Stuart and Jonathon Gibbons raced back home after news their house was on fire.

GRACE Stuart and her partner Jonathon Gibbons were away house sitting the morning their garage went up in flames in Lismore Heights on Monday morning.

"My partner and I were actually babysitting at mum and dads house, my brother was in the house, house-sitting and looking after the cat, so he woke up to the next door neighbour banging on the door," Ms Stuart said.

Emergency Services on the scene at Pendara Crescent. Grace Stuart

As soon as they got the call at 7am there was no time wasted to race down to their rented Pendara Cresent home to see the damage - Ms Stuart didn't even have time to change out of her pyjamas.

"We got here in our pyjamas and to begin with my brother was running around in his undies," Ms Stuart said.

"When we drove down we could see the flames through the window and there was just people all over the lawn and one fire engine."

The damage to their garage was extensive with majority of the contents destroyed.

"We are moving to Western Australia on the weekend and everything that was too important to throw out or to sell was in the garage in boxes ready to go to the storage shed so we have just lost everything sentimental," Ms Stuart said.

"I just managed to pull a photo album out but my family photos are still in the boxes."

Owners and parents George and Maxine Stuart with Jonathon Gibbons, Kieren Myler and Grace Stuart awaiting news from Emergency services. Grace Stuart

She said the fire is suspected to be caused by an electrical fault.

"They can't pin point what exactly set it off but they said it was an electrical fire."

The couple won't be able to see the full scope of damages to their property until the garage is deemed safe and insurance companies have gone through later this week.