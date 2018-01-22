Fire destroys farm shed, threatens home

Fire-fighters mopping up a large shed fire that destroyed machinery and threatened to damage a nearby home on Skyline Rd, Lismore.

Fire-fighters mopping up a large shed fire that destroyed machinery and threatened to damage a nearby home on Skyline Rd, Lismore. Fire & Rescue NSW

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of farm machinery was destroyed in a fire that also threatened a nearby home on the outskirts of Lismore.

Smoke was seen billowing from a property on Skyline Rd from Lismore on Saturday evening, a Fire & Rescue Lismore spokesman said.

He said a quadbike and motorbike were among the machines destroyed in the fire that brought down the shed, which was about 15m x15m in size.

Three additional Rural Fire Service crews backed up Fire & Rescue to contain the fire and prevent any damage to a nearby home.

No one was injured in the fire, which was extinguished about 8pm, an hour-and-a-half after fireys arrived on scene.

Police were also called out to the property to investigate the fire and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances linked to the blaze.

It's understood the fire started via spontaneous combustion of hay bales in the shed.

The owners of the property attempted to extinguish the fire themselves before calling Triple Zero.