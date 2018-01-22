Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fire destroys farm shed, threatens home

Fire-fighters mopping up a large shed fire that destroyed machinery and threatened to damage a nearby home on Skyline Rd, Lismore.
Fire-fighters mopping up a large shed fire that destroyed machinery and threatened to damage a nearby home on Skyline Rd, Lismore. Fire & Rescue NSW
Claudia Jambor
by

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of farm machinery was destroyed in a fire that also threatened a nearby home on the outskirts of Lismore.

Smoke was seen billowing from a property on Skyline Rd from Lismore on Saturday evening, a Fire & Rescue Lismore spokesman said.

He said a quadbike and motorbike were among the machines destroyed in the fire that brought down the shed, which was about 15m x15m in size.

Three additional Rural Fire Service crews backed up Fire & Rescue to contain the fire and prevent any damage to a nearby home.

No one was injured in the fire, which was extinguished about 8pm, an hour-and-a-half after fireys arrived on scene.

Police were also called out to the property to investigate the fire and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances linked to the blaze.

It's understood the fire started via spontaneous combustion of hay bales in the shed.

The owners of the property attempted to extinguish the fire themselves before calling Triple Zero.

Topics:  fire fire & rescue lismore lismore northern rivers fire rural fire service

Lismore Northern Star
Massive snake kills 6-day-old baby goat on farm

Massive snake kills 6-day-old baby goat on farm

WARNING distressing image: A Northern Rivers farmer now fears for the safety of babies and children after a python attacked a number of animals at her property.

Woman treated after Mt Warning incident

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to Wollumbin National Park, where a hiker is injured.

Woman treated after being injured in Wollumbin National Park

Sea lice, bluebottles give swimmers a sting

Marine bluebottles have been frequenting North Coast beaches lately with north-easterly winds.

Lifeguards and volunteers kept busy with treatments

Bad smell, discoloured water leads to council investigation

Council staff have taken water samples at different locations in Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park after members of the public reported a bad smell and discoloured water.

Water sample results yet to come out, but could be a natural event

Local Partners