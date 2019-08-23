Fire destroys dwelling as blaze continues to burn

FIRE has destroyed a dwelling on Kyogle Rd, Terragon this afternoon.

RFS Inspector Angela Daly confirmed the fire had completely engulfed the property when crews arrived on scene.

She added the RFS would be treating the fire as separate to the main fire burning on Kygole Rd, Terragon..

"Crews remain on scene,” Insp Daly said.

"We'll go through normal processes of a fire investigation for that property.

"But we are treating this as separate incident to main fire in Terragon.”

With adverse conditions are expected across the weekend, Insp Daly said crews had been reviving "constant 000 calls” and she urged everyone to remain vigilant.

"We've had quite a lot of cane fires and car fires across our area,” she said.

"We're going to have crews on the ground all night.

"Water bombing aircraft are working on the southern side of the fire, and have been having good effect today.

"We're getting assistance from heavy plant for further containment lines.

"We've identified more containment lines but it's really steep difficult country.”

Insp Daly said people should only be lighting fires across the weekend if they have a fire permit.

"Stay up to date, Kyogle road remains closed. It's not safe with trees falling,” she said.

"People require a permit to burn off and need to be cautious of escaped burns and the winds.

"Some of their burns are either reigniting or getting away on the day.

"They really need to work out if they do burn.”