BUILDING DESTROYED: An unoccupied building at Shelley Beach, Ballina, was destroyed by fire just after midnight on Saturday morning., NSW fire & Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews were managed to stop the fire from spreading. Police are now investigating.
News

Fire destroys building overnight

Alison Paterson
by
3rd Nov 2018 9:19 AM
IN THE early hours of Saturday morning, despite attempts by 15 firefighters, a coastal building was destroyed by a suspicious fire.

Fire & Rescue NSW Duty Commander Nick Andronicos, said four appliances including the Hazmat van from Goonellebah attended the blaze at Shelley Beach, Ballina, which occurred just before 1am.

"Local crews said the unoccupied building was the old Shelly Beach cafe next door to the surf club,” he said.

"We were altered just before 1am and on arrival found the building fully engaged and the roof caved in, so we conducted a defensive attack.”

Mr Andronicos said the firefighters concentrated their efforts on protecting the surrounding bush and extinguished the fire from a safe distance.

"Crews used breathing apparatus with the Goonellabah Hazmat crew providing BA support,” he said.

"Firefighters also used a ground monitor connected to a large 70mm hose, which is then programmed to disperse water from a safe distance”.

Meanwhile, Mr Andronicos said the incident is being treated as suspicious.

"We have spoken with police and the investigation has been handed over to them.”

Other crews in attendance were Fire and Rescue NSW Station 204 Alstonville and Ballina Fire Station.

