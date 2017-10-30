Fire destroys Ballina home as family makes lucky escape

Ballina fire-fighters were called to a house fire in Ballina this morning.

Ballina fire-fighters were called to a house fire in Ballina this morning. Marc Stapelberg

A FAMILY of four have lost their home after a fire gutted the property and damaged a neighbouring house.

Smoke alarms alerted the family to the blaze, who quickly escaped their Ballina home and called triple zero shortly before 2am Monday morning.

Ballina fireys and police raced to the Fenwick Dr residence and evacuated neighbours with flames damaging part of an adjoining premises and vehicles.

Fire-fighters battled the blaze before it was extinguished about 3.10am.

Police said the fire was not-suspicious citing what appeared to be an electrical fault in the garage sparking the blaze.