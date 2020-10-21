Fire damages historic post office, general store

HISTORIC BUILDING FIRE: Firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Serive combined efforts to try and save an historic post office which was burning in the early hours of Wednesday October 21.

FIREFIGHTERS from NSW Fire & Rescue and the Rural Fire Service combined efforts to try and save a historic building which was ablaze early this morning.

Just before 3am, firefighters from Murwillumbah responded to a building fire at the Stokers Siding Post Office and General Store.

On arrival firefighters found flames coming from the front of the store.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus attacked the fire to bring it under control in this section of the building, while additional firefighters entered through the back of the store and found the fire had spread into the roof space and inside the building.

Shortly afterwards, RFS trucks arrived to help battle the blaze.

Crews entered the ceiling to bring the fire under control and minimise fire spread.

The combined efforts of all services helped to minimise the damage to this historic building.

The scene was then left in the hands of the RFS and NSW Police.

Also in attendance were Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade, Burringbar Rural Fire Brigade, NSW Police Force, NSW Ambulance and Essential Energy.