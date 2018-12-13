Menu
NASTY ACT: A thoughtless act of vandalism which set fire to the playground at Wade Park in East Lismore will keep it closed until it is repaired in April 2019.
Fire-damaged playground will be closed for many months

Alison Paterson
13th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
A LISMORE playground which was damaged by fire in a senseless act of vandalism will not re-open until April 2019.

In late October, a popular children's playground in Wade Park, East Lismore, was gutted when it was set alight.

While not revealing the exact cost, Lismore City Council estimates it will costs tens of thousands of dollars to rebuild once the insurance is sorted out.

Deemed too hazardous for use since then, the damaged playground is now a sorry sight, surrounded by temporary fencing in a reserve that was once used by hundreds of local families.

The council's Open Space Assets Coordinator, Martin Soutar, said the damaged playground will be removed from at Wade Park early next year.

"Council is trying to secure a contractor for this work and it is likely to take place in January," he said.

"Council has made an insurance claim for replacement of the Wade Park playground and is continuing the steps necessary to get the park rebuilt as soon as possible (but) insurance claims of this nature are often quite lengthy and unfortunately there is a process that Council must follow."

Mr Soutar said the council was working as fast as possible to get the playground reinstated.

"However, it is unlikely we will see any work take place until around April 2019," he said.

"We know this is inconvenient for families and it is why it is such a shame when these types of incidents take place.

"What takes uncaring vandals 24 hours to do affects the community for many months and it costs ratepayers tens of thousands in the process. It is very sad."

