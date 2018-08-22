Menu
Fire crews were called to a shed fire in Casino yesterday afternoon.
News

Fire damaged a shed at Casino home

Liana Turner
by
22nd Aug 2018 9:46 AM

A SHED was damaged by fire in Casino yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Lismore station officer Ian Grimwood said they were called to assist a Casino crew at the property in East St about 5pm.

He said the shed was at the rear of a dwelling.

On their Facebook page, the Lismore crew said the fire was contained to the shed.

"Crews arrived to find a large amount of smoke issuing from a shed at the rear of the house,” the post said.

"Fire crews shut down the power and crews from both Casino and Lismore Fire Stations wearing breathing apparatus were able to enter the shed and extinguish the fire.”

Rural Fire Service also assisted at the scene.

Lismore Northern Star

