Fire crews are at the scene of a grass fire in Coraki. Trevor Veale
Fire crews tackle grass blaze on Northern Rivers

Liana Turner
by
1st Aug 2018 4:59 PM

FIREFIGHTERS battled a blaze close to sheds in Coraki this afternoon.

Crews were called to Dibbs St shortly before 3pm.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said about 25 metres was alight when they arrived, but this grew to about four times that size.

"They got to work and knocked down that fire,” he said.

He said the fire was extinguished about 4.15pm and crews proceeded to black out its smouldering remainds.

They rendered the area safe and left the scene about 4.45pm.

The Rural Fire Service assisted at the scene.

Lismore Northern Star

