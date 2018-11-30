Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fire near Cathay Creek Road at Crediton in the Eungella area on Thursday.
The fire near Cathay Creek Road at Crediton in the Eungella area on Thursday. Contributed
News

Fire crews save homes at Crediton

Zizi Averill
by
29th Nov 2018 8:55 PM

CREWS fighting a "ballistic" fire in Crediton may have saved more than a dozen houses.

QFES Kippa Ring Fire Station Officer Ross Nunn said Thursday night that he and his crews had been fighting fires along Cathay Creek Road, at Crediton, for more than six hours.

Mr Nunn, who has come from Brisbane to reinforce local firefighting crews, estimated that 10 fire crews and a number of water trucks had worked non-stop to save more than a dozen houses.

Overhead fixed wing water bombers were seen dropping tonnes of water onto the Crediton fires for most of the day.

Mr Nunn said conditions worsened from midday as the wind changed throughout the day.

He said at 3pm the fire was doing "really silly things".

"It was one of those really bad fire days where nothing went to plan and everything went wrong," he said.

cathay creek road crediton firefighters kippa ring station qfes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Long-time kindy neighbour gets adorable birthday party

    premium_icon Long-time kindy neighbour gets adorable birthday party

    News GREAT great grandmother Dawn Allen smiled from ear to ear as an entire kindy class ate her birthday cake.

    Weather bureau tips summer to bring hotter than usual temps

    premium_icon Weather bureau tips summer to bring hotter than usual temps

    Weather "Temperatures aren't looking average at all"

    DV victims facing language and cultural barrier on the rise

    DV victims facing language and cultural barrier on the rise

    News Refuge providers facing unique challenges

    'Somebody think of the children': Nude beach move response

    premium_icon 'Somebody think of the children': Nude beach move response

    Council News Motion to establish trial of nude beach at Belongil being considered

    Local Partners