FIRE: Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire in the Lockyer Valley.
Bev Lacey
UPDATE: Fire crews rush to reports of hay truck fire

Dominic Elsome
by
30th Jan 2019 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM

UPDATE 2PM: Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a hay fire in the Lockyer Valley. 

The crews responded after reports of a hay truck on fire on Mulgowie Road, near Cedar Gully Lane, in Mulgowie. 

Crews arrived and quickly brought the situation under control, and are working to completely extinguish the fire. 

A excavator has been called in to help remove the hay. 

Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene, however no patients were reported. 

EARLIER: A hay truck is reportedly on fire in the Lockyer Valley.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed crews are en route to reports of a hay truck fire on Mulgowie Road, Mulgowie.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were on scene, and no patients had been reported as of 1.08pm.

More to come.

Gatton Star

