Firefighters were called to a blaze at Condong Sugar Mill's stockpile on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads
News

Fire crews respond to blaze at sugar mill’s stockpile

Liana Turner
12th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
FIRE crews were called to a blaze at a Northern Rivers sugar mill on Saturday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads station officer Steve Sharp said they were called to the fire at 12.28pm.

He said there were "numerous Triple 0 calls" reporting smoke and flame being visible from the stockpile facility opposite the Condong Sugar Mill.

That stockpile, used for the mill's biomass cogeneration plans, is located on the western side of Tweed Valley Way.

"(The fire) appeared to be in the conveyor belt system," Mr Sharp said.

"The fire was contained by a sprinkler system built into the building."

He said Fire and Rescue crews from Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, and Kingscliff were at the scene and were assisted by the Rural Fire Service.

The crews left the scene several hours later.

