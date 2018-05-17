Menu
50 people evacuated after fire at hospital

Liana Turner
by
17th May 2018 11:14 AM

UPDATE 12.05pm: FIREFIGHTERS are continuing to ventilate part of Lismore Base Hospital.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said the cause of the fire, which occurred about 11am, was not yet known.

Three fire crews remain at the scene.

The Northern NSW Local Health District has been approached for comment.

 

UPDATE 11.40am: AT LEAST 50 people have been evacuated from Lismore Base Hospital after a fire this morning.

The fire has now been extinguished and crews are working to ventilate the area.

Original story: CREWS have been called to a fire at Lismore Base Hospital.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said three crews from Lismore and Goonellabah stations arrived at the scene shortly after 11am.

He said they found a small fire, which had left part of the hospital smoke-logged.

He said it was unclear whether any people had been evacuated or what had caused the blaze.

More details to come.

