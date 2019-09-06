Fire crews on standby ahead of potentially dangerous day

Aviation Support Northern Rivers crew at Casino Airport.This crew comprise members from RFS Casino, state mitigation support, Larnook, Gulmarrad, Alstonville and, Kyogle Duties include refilling retardant into fixed wing aircraft to Girard State Forest south of Drake.The crew is led by Lindsay Low (lime helmet) captain, Larnook, RFS.

Aviation Support Northern Rivers crew at Casino Airport.This crew comprise members from RFS Casino, state mitigation support, Larnook, Gulmarrad, Alstonville and, Kyogle Duties include refilling retardant into fixed wing aircraft to Girard State Forest south of Drake.The crew is led by Lindsay Low (lime helmet) captain, Larnook, RFS. Alison Paterson

CREWS at a dozen fire stations across the region are on standby as the Rural Fire Service warns of a potentially dangerous day ahead.

RFS Northern Zone Manger Superintendent Michael Brett said firefighters are preparing to step up and assist their colleagues across the border if needed.

"We have embedded a liaison office to their HQ in Brisbane to provide intelligence back to Sydney if they need assistance," he said.

"Yesterday we assisted them with our 737 air tanker Coffs Harbour assisting over the boarder to help contain these fire."

Mr Brett said residents in northern NSW must stay alert.

"Now there is a slight breeze but this afternoon we are expecting wind gusts of 50 to 60 kmh," he said.

"Any fire in the landscape will be difficult to control so we need good community vigilance, if anyone sees smoke don't hesitate to call Triple-000."

Mr Brett said aircraft are currently assembling at the Casino air base in preparation for knocking down the fire south of Drake.

"They will be dropping lines of fire retardant and trying to punch it out before the winds pick up," he said.

Strong winds may see embers blown ahead of the main fire front and start new fires.

He said the bush fire which is burning in the Long Gully Rd, Drake area has burned 18.61 hectares and is out of control.

Meanwhile, the Northern Rivers will continue to be impacted by smoke brought down from Queensland by the north-west winds.

A predicted wind shift later this afternoon may push the fire towards the Drake township.

"If you don't have a Bush Fire Survival Plan, now is the time to make one," he said.

"If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option."

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.