Fire crews investigate reports of smoke in Lismore

UPDATE, 5pm: HAZARD reduction burning has caused smoke to spread across Lismore, according to emergency services.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews confirmed the reported smoke between Lagoon Grass Rd and Howards Grass Rd was the result of a landowner doing hazard reduction burning.

Meanwhile, crews were called off from attending a job at Oliver St, East Lismore after police attended the scene.

Original story: EMEREGENCY crews have been called to the East Lismore area this afternoon following several reports of smoke sightings.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed two separate trucks were attending callouts.

She said they'd received a few Triple 0 phones calls in the last 15 minutes about smoke in the Lismore area.

The first truck is attending a "large burn" between Lagoon Grass Rd and Howards Grass Rd.

The second truck is investigating smoke in the area of Oliver St, East Lismore.

RFS are also assisting with the investigation.

More information to come.