Fire crews investigating source of black smoke

The fire is threatening the small community of Mount Surprise. (File picture)

The fire is threatening the small community of Mount Surprise. (File picture)

UPDATE 1.30pm: A STRUCTURE fire at Theresa Creek is now under control according to the Rural Fire Service website.

RFS Northern Rivers duty officer Danial Ainsworth said when crews arrived on scene they discovered an illegal burn-off.

"The incident was an illegal pile fire," he said.

"The RFS legal process will be taken through and they could end up with a warning letter or even a substantial fine."

Information of RFS fire permits available here.

Original story: BLACK smoke has caused locals at Theresa Creek to alert the Rural Fire Service and Fire & Rescue NSW to a structure fire.

RFS Northern Rivers Duty officer Daniel Ainsworth said a crew is being assembled to attended the incident at 47 Theresa Creek Rd, Theresa.

"Black smoke is coming up from the area," he said.

"The Fire & Rescue crew from Casino are also on their way."

More to come.