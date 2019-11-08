Menu
Wardell bush fire.
WATCH & ACT: Wardell fire warning upgraded

Alison Paterson
by
8th Nov 2019 12:22 PM

UPDATE 12.44pm: RESIDENTS IN Wardell are advised that the bushfire around 1335 Wardell Rd, has been upgraded to Watch and Act.

The Rural Fire Service said the bushfire which is currently listed as being out of control has burned more than 529ha.

More to come.

 

Original story: FIVE Rural Fire Service Brigades are responding to several smoke sightings in the Nightcap National Park and Whian Whian State Conservation Area north of Lismore.

RFS Northern Zone Superintendent Michael Brett said crews have been assembled and are investigating the precise locations of the smoke sources.

Fire on Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek.
"There are three smoke sightings been rung in," he said.

Supt Brett said the sightings are thought to be around Newtown Drive in Nimbin, 241 Terania Creek Rd, The Channon and at Nightcap Range Rd, Dunoon.

"We don't yet know where the fires are yet," he said.

"We are getting in some air support, a helicopter to have a look at the fire now."

These smoke reports come as the region experiences a day of Total Fire Ban with dangerous hot and windy conditions which continue to create havoc for firefighters.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au.

Roads may be closed without warning.

More to come.

