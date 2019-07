Emergency services called to a house on Ross Lane in Lennox Head.

EMERGENCY services were called to a fire in Lennox Head this morning.

NSW Fire and Rescue and police were called to a house on Ross Lane, Lennox Head after reports of a fire shortly before 7am on Tuesday.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said crime scene investigators are on the scene.

"There was damage to a shed which caused smoke damage to a car,” Insp Bruce said.

Investigations are continuing into what caused the fire.