Fire crews called out to burning car on highway

Woodenbong Fire Brigade were called out to a burnt car on the highway. PIC: CONTRIBUTED

AT 8pm last night, the Woodenbong Fire Brigade responded to a call-out of a car on fire on the Summerland Way near McIntoshes Road.

The abandoned vehicle was completely destroyed and was so hot it melted the road surface.

Fire captain Greg Gulliver said they didn't know if the car was stolen or not but it was “badly burnt”.

“Whoever was driving the car had left,” Mr Gulliver said.

On arrival at the scene not only was the car burnt out, nearby bush had caught alight.

The Woodenbong fire crew are trained in wearing breathing apparatus which was essential Mr Gulliver said due to the toxic fumes from the car.

Brisbane motorist Susan Wensley reported the incident to Triple-000 but had to travel about 15 minutes before she was able to get reception on her phone.

“Such a large black spot could cost a life in future, would love to see carriers install towers to fix this,” Ms Wensley said.

Grevillea Fire Brigade also responded but were stood down en route.

Police and ambulance also attended the scene.