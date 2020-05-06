Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woodenbong Fire Brigade were called out to a burnt car on the highway. PIC: CONTRIBUTED
Woodenbong Fire Brigade were called out to a burnt car on the highway. PIC: CONTRIBUTED
News

Fire crews called out to burning car on highway

Susanna Freymark
6th May 2020 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT 8pm last night, the Woodenbong Fire Brigade responded to a call-out of a car on fire on the Summerland Way near McIntoshes Road.

The abandoned vehicle was completely destroyed and was so hot it melted the road surface.

Fire captain Greg Gulliver said they didn't know if the car was stolen or not but it was “badly burnt”.

“Whoever was driving the car had left,” Mr Gulliver said.

On arrival at the scene not only was the car burnt out, nearby bush had caught alight.

The Woodenbong fire crew are trained in wearing breathing apparatus which was essential Mr Gulliver said due to the toxic fumes from the car.

Brisbane motorist Susan Wensley reported the incident to Triple-000 but had to travel about 15 minutes before she was able to get reception on her phone.

“Such a large black spot could cost a life in future, would love to see carriers install towers to fix this,” Ms Wensley said.

Grevillea Fire Brigade also responded but were stood down en route.

Police and ambulance also attended the scene.

Woodenbong Fire Brigade were called out to a burnt car on the highway.
Woodenbong Fire Brigade were called out to a burnt car on the highway.
northern rivers community woodenbong fire brigade
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s causing rainbow lorikeets to drop like flies?

        premium_icon What’s causing rainbow lorikeets to drop like flies?

        News THE deadly “toxic event” only seems to be “only getting worse”, according to wildlife experts.

        • 6th May 2020 12:00 PM
        ‘Irresponsible’ to send children back to school, parent says

        premium_icon ‘Irresponsible’ to send children back to school, parent says

        News THE staggered return of getting children back in the classroom hasn’t been welcomed...

        300 meals in one week as demand outstrips supply

        premium_icon 300 meals in one week as demand outstrips supply

        News This service is seeking aid from the community

        • 6th May 2020 12:00 PM
        Focus on ‘seeing beauty in a damaged landscape’

        premium_icon Focus on ‘seeing beauty in a damaged landscape’

        News A NIMBIN artist is set on exploring the answers to the heavy question of ‘why are...

        • 6th May 2020 12:00 PM