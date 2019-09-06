Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - SMOKEY: Rural Fire Service crews are battling a blaze near Tyndale.
Fire crews battle Shark Creek fire

Jarrard Potter
6th Sep 2019 5:34 PM
RURAL Fire Service crews are battling to control a 70ha bush fire near Shark Creek this afternoon.

The fire is currently listed as being controlled, according to the RFS website, and is listed as an advice alert level.

The fire has caused a smoke hazard warning for the Pacific Highway near Tyndale, which may limit visibility.

Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to drive to the conditions and exercise caution if visibility is reduced.

A total fire ban is in place throughout the Clarence Valley, with a severe fire danger warned for the area today.

Report all fires immediately to 000. For information on fires burning in your area, monitor Fires Near Me or NSW RFS Website and follow the advice provided in the messaging or from fire fighters on the ground.

rfs rural fire service shark creek tyndale
