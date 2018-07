FIRE crews spent several hours at a house fire in Mullumbimby at the weekend.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said crews arrived at an Argyle St home about 3.40pm yesterday.

"They found a fire in the rear of the property, which was extinguished,” he said.

He said crews worked to make the area safe and ensure all occupants were accounted for.

They remained at the scene until about 5.10pm.

It's understood no one required medical treatment.