Fire crews tackled a yard fire in Casino this morning.
Fire crews tackled a yard fire in Casino this morning. Daniel Perrin /TWE
Fire crew tackles grass fire near Casino home

Liana Turner
by
16th Mar 2018 9:47 AM

POLICE will investigate after a Casino yard caught alight this morning.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said crews were called to the scene on McDougal St shortly after 7.30am.

The spokesman said grass within the yard was alight, but firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and left the scene about half an hour later.

He said no one was injured and the house was not damaged in the fire.

He said police attended the scene and would investigate the incident.

