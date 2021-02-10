Fire crew swings into action to rescue sinking boat

Lawrence RFS crew member Darrell Binskin assists with the recovery of a sunken ski boat at Lawrence jetty.

From bushfires to flooded ski boats, it's all in a day's work for the Lawrence RFS crew.

At approximately 3.15pm on Tuesday, emergency services were called to Bridge St, Lawrence after reports of a submerged boat in the water leaking fuel into the river.

Fortunately, no one was on board at the time.

The Lawrence RFS crew attach a rope from the ski boat to their fire truck in order to tow it from Lawrence jetty.

While Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton 306 were on route as lead agency in hazmat operations, a crew of six from Lawrence RFS also responded.

"On arrival we found a ski boat had sunk beside the jetty with six inches of the bow visible," Lawrence RFS captain Scott Campbell said.

"A hose was deployed in readiness to float on the surface to trap escaping fuel, however the fuel leak was minimal."

Mr Campbell said an experienced member of his crew successfully attached a tow line between the boat and their fire truck.

"Darrell Binskin is an experienced ski boat operator of many years, including recovery," Mr Campbell said.

"He donned a life jacket and went into the water to secure a rope to the hull and an attempt to tow the boat towards the ramp commenced."

It's understood the crew used rubber chocks to protect the hull from any further fuel leaks into the river as they towed.

Although an unusual situation to attend for a fire crew, Mr Campbell said his team had years of experience with vehicle recovery which helped them adapt to the situation and successfully recover the boat.