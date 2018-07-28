Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Goonellabah, including HAZMAT, Alstonville as well as Ballina Fire Station are assisting NSW Rural Fire Service at a fire in Rous.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Goonellabah, including HAZMAT, Alstonville as well as Ballina Fire Station are assisting NSW Rural Fire Service at a fire in Rous. Fire and Rescue NSW Goonellabah
News

Fire consumes popular wedding location

28th Jul 2018 10:59 AM

OFFICIALS believe they know what was behind the fire thought to be responsible for destroying a well-known Northern Rivers wedding and function centre south-east of Lismore yesterday.

The Serendip Plantations Function Centre on Rous Rd at Rous Mill was burnt to the ground on Friday afternoon.

New South Wales Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently on-site gathering evidence for a report to the Coroner.

Read here for more on the fire and the fate of the school buildings next door.

emergency services fire wedding venue
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Why this iconic Lismore business is moving to Masters site

    premium_icon Why this iconic Lismore business is moving to Masters site

    Business IT'S official: this famous Aussie retailer will be moving to a new, larger home at the new Home Consortium shopping centre

    Housing at crisis point for Northern Rivers families

    premium_icon Housing at crisis point for Northern Rivers families

    News A severe lack of housing has left crisis accommodation overburdened.

    $24 million road upgrade gets under way

    $24 million road upgrade gets under way

    News A narrow and dangerous road will get some major improvements

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    • 28th Jul 2018 11:30 AM

    Local Partners